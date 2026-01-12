‘Seers, public representatives to hold awareness meeting on Varada-Bedti river linking’

Haveri (K’taka): Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that a public awareness meeting would be organised in Haveri district under the leadership of heads of various maths and public representatives to create awareness about the implementation of the Varada-Bedti river linking project. He demanded that the state government must convene a meeting to clear the prevailing confusion.

Responding to questions about campaigns being carried out in Uttara Kannada district opposing the Varada-Bedti project in the name of protecting the Western Ghats, Bommai said the project is not a new one and has existed since 1994.

“No new project is being proposed now. There is a difference between the earlier plan and the present one. Under the current plan, there will be no environmental damage or destruction of forests. Only a small quantity of water will be lifted from the Bedti river and there will be no loss of water,” he was quoted as saying to reporters by his office in a release.

He also said the state government should explain the facts to the protesters and religious heads who are opposing the project in UttaraKannada region.

According to officials, the Bedti-Varada river linking project is with an aim to divert 18 TMC surplus water from the west-flowing Bedti river basin (in Uttara Kannada district) to the drought-prone eastern side -- districts like Gadag, Koppal, Raichur -- via tunnels and canals, linking it to the Varada river for irrigation under the Tungabhadra Project command. However, the project is witnessing opposition in Uttara Kannada district, with environmental groups raising concerns about impacts on the Western Ghats’ biodiversity and downstream ecosystems.

Bommai said there should be discussions on this issue by inviting water experts and environmental scientists, and that an amicable decision should be taken. “There is drought on our side. If water is stored during the monsoon, it will be beneficial to our region. This issue should not be viewed emotionally.

The project must be planned in such a way that it does not cause inconvenience to anyone,” he said. Noting that the state government has already given its consent to prepare the DPR (Detailed Project Report), the former CM said, after the DPR is prepared, the state government should convene a meeting.

“No river belongs to just one region; rivers are not stagnant water bodies. The Krishna river originates in Maharashtra and flows through Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It does not belong only to Maharashtra. Similarly, the Varada-Bedti project must be implemented,” he said.

Calling for dialogue and discussion, Bommai said the confusion must be resolved through dialogue. “For that purpose, we will convene a meeting in Haveri involving religious heads and political leaders. We will also create public awareness and gather public opinion through conventions and meetings,” he said.