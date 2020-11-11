X
Selfie point comes up at airport

Mysuru airport got several new facilities on Tuesday. They were inaugurated by MP and Mysuru Airport Advisory Committee chairman Pratap Simha and others.

The airport has got a selfie point with an elephant motif forming its background for tourists to take photos. According to airport sources, the selfie point was suggested and sponsored by California-based NRI Rajeev and Mysuru rotary.

The other facility the airport got is an air crash fire tender (ACFT), which is made in Austria. ACFT, an advanced fire engine and a rapid intervention vehicle, is used for air crash fire fighting and rescue operation.

A snack bar (canteen) and a public toilet in front of the terminal building were also inaugurated.

Mysuru DC Ms Rohini Sindhuri, city police commissioner Chandraguptha, airport authority director Manjunath, MUDA chairman H V Rajeev, members of MAAC and other stake-holders from industries and tourism including Mysuru hotel owners association president C Narayangowda participated in in the inauguration of the new facilities.

