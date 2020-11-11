Selfie point comes up at airport

Mysuru: Mysuru airport got several new facilities on Tuesday. They were inaugurated by MP and Mysuru Airport Advisory Committee chairman Pratap Simha and others.

The airport has got a selfie point with an elephant motif forming its background for tourists to take photos. According to airport sources, the selfie point was suggested and sponsored by California-based NRI Rajeev and Mysuru rotary.

The other facility the airport got is an air crash fire tender (ACFT), which is made in Austria. ACFT, an advanced fire engine and a rapid intervention vehicle, is used for air crash fire fighting and rescue operation.

A snack bar (canteen) and a public toilet in front of the terminal building were also inaugurated.

Mysuru DC Ms Rohini Sindhuri, city police commissioner Chandraguptha, airport authority director Manjunath, MUDA chairman H V Rajeev, members of MAAC and other stake-holders from industries and tourism including Mysuru hotel owners association president C Narayangowda participated in in the inauguration of the new facilities.