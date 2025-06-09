Senior Bengaluru Police Officer Challenges Stampede-Related Suspension At Administrative Tribunal

Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar has filed a petition at the Central Administrative Tribunal challenging his suspension by the Karnataka government following the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in eleven fatalities during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations.

The legal challenge questions the validity of the disciplinary measures imposed by state authorities, specifically examining whether proper procedural protocols were observed before issuing the suspension directive. The tribunal is expected to schedule hearings for the case in the immediate future.

Kumar was part of a comprehensive suspension order affecting multiple senior police personnel after the June 4 catastrophe outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL championship festivities. The mass casualties prompted swift administrative action from the state leadership.

Following a Cabinet session on June 5, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced immediate suspensions covering several key police officials, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, the stadium security chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police, central Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cubbon Park police station chief, and the police housemaster responsible for the area.

Sources indicate the celebration event proceeded on Wednesday, despite police recommendations to postpone the felicitation until Sunday to ensure adequate security arrangements and effective crowd management. The timing decision has become a focal point in the investigation into the preventable tragedy.

The suspended officials have garnered significant support from various quarters, including former police officers, political organizations, citizens' groups, and online communities who have rallied behind the affected personnel, particularly Police Commissioner B Dayananda.

The Indian Police Foundation, representing numerous retired Indian Police Service officers, formally appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting immediate withdrawal of suspension orders against three IPS officers, including Commissioner Dayananda. Their intervention highlights concerns within the law enforcement community about the administrative response.

The retired officers' statement emphasized that crowd turnout substantially exceeded all projections, creating unprecedented logistical challenges that overwhelmed police resources despite their dedicated efforts. They argue the suspensions represent unfair scapegoating and have requested urgent reconsideration of the punitive measures.

The tribunal challenge represents the first formal legal response to the government's disciplinary actions, potentially setting a precedent for how accountability is determined in crowd control failures. The case will likely examine whether individual officers can be held solely responsible for systemic failures in event management and crowd safety protocols.