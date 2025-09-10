Severe depression, anxiety and relationship struggles on the rise among city youth

Bengaluru: This World Suicide Prevention Day, Mpower – an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, founded by Neerja Birla – is amplifying youth mental health awareness through engaging on-ground activities at SSMRV College and other campuses across Bengaluru. Designed for students aged 18 to 21 years, these initiatives include the ‘Jenga of Hope,’ ‘Hope Hunt,’ and open-mic sessions, creating safe, stigma-free spaces for dialogue and self-expression.

The effort is part of Mpower’s larger mission to address Bengaluru’s rising mental health challenges by giving young people inclusive platforms that spark reflection, encourage peer support, and normalise conversations around emotional wellbeing.

The urgency behind this effort is undeniable. Bengaluru is facing a hidden mental health crisis. High academic pressure, family conflicts, and the loneliness of city life are hitting the youth hard. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), over 100 suicides were reported in Bengaluru in 2024, showing just how intense urban life can get for young people and working professionals.

Data from Mpower’s Bengaluru centre at Indiranagar further underscores the concern, revealing that young women aged 15–34 make up the majority of high-risk individuals seeking help for suicidal ideation — often linked to severe depression, anxiety, and relationship struggles.

As part of its youth-led preventive approach, Mpower also activates COPE (Counselling and Outreach for Peer Empowerment) Clubs across colleges in the city. These clubs create safe spaces for mental health dialogue through activities like Jenga of Hope, Hope Hunt, and student-led open mics. Beyond awareness, COPE trains 25 students per college as Youth Mental Health First Aiders empowering them to recognise early warning signs, provide peer support, and connect their peers to professional help when needed.

The President, Mpower, Parveen Shaikh added, “World Suicide Prevention Day is a powerful reminder that mental health cannot be ignored or left in the shadows. Our youth are the future of the country, and their wellbeing must be a collective priority. By engaging with them at the grassroots, we open safe spaces for dialogue, encourage them to voice their concerns without fear, and equip them with tools to cope with life’s pressures. This is not just about awareness for a single day, it is about building a culture of resilience, empathy, and support so that every young person has the opportunity to thrive.”

For those seeking immediate, confidential support, Mpower’s 1on1 mental health helpline is available 24/7 at 1800-120-820050. The service has become a crucial resource for thousands, offering a safe space for individuals to share and seek help without judgment.