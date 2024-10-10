Sexual assault on social worker, FIR filed against Congress MLA

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered at the Sanjaya Nagar police station against former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, a Congress MLA from Dharwad Rural Constituency, on the basis of a complaint that he had raped a social worker. A case has also been registered against Arjun, Vinay Kulkarni’s aide, on charges of intimidation.

MLA Vinay Kulkarni has complained that they have formed a conspiracy to broadcast his video and mobile conversation. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the private news channel and the victim in the Sanjaya Nagar police station.

The victim blackmailed many officials and political leaders. MLA Vinaya Kulkarni has filed a complaint that a conspiracy has been made against him through the victim. MLA Vinay Kulkarni said that ‘I touched her and it was like touching my mother’. Speaking to the media after meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said that touching her is like touching my mother. I will tell you this much. If had made a video call. She made so many accusations by keeping that video call. He said this is far from the truth. I have been in politics for so many years. Some people are plotting behind me. There will be many changes in politics. So they have did it this way. A case is going on against me. He said that they had hatched a conspiracy to influence the witnesses of that case.