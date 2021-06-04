Shilpa Nag gets support from corporators, civic staff 

Mysuru: Civic workers and corporators staged a protest on Friday in front of the MCC office in support of IAS officer Shilpa Nag who has resigned as Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner. The civic workers raised slogans against Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. They held placards highlighting the relief measures initiated by the former MCC Commissioner like Rs five lakh financial assistance for the next of kin of dead pourakarmikas, Covid Mitra, Covid Tele Care, Covid Care Centre and door-to-door survey and measures to instil confidence among the infected.



A banner which read, "We stand by our commissioner" was tied to the pillars of the portico of the MCC main building.

Acting Mayor Anwar Baig, many corporators, the entire MCC staff participated in the protest.

Meanehile, Shilpa Nag visited JSS math. Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar who came to city told reporters that he had not received any resignation letter from Shilpa Nag.

He said had come to participate in a Covid meeting. Rohini Sindhuri was closeted with the Chief Secretary, but what transpired between them was not known.

District minister Soma Shekar said that reconciling two IAS officers was beyond his limit and Chief Minister Yeddyurappa would take an appropriate decision.