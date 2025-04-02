Shivakumar Confirms Likely Water Tariff Hike, Assures Relief for Small Houses and Poor

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar confirmed that the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) may raise the water tariff by one paisa per litre due to Rs 1,000 crore in losses. However, he assured that there would be no hike for small houses and the poor.

Shivakumar defended the Congress government’s recent price hikes, including milk, diesel, and power tariffs, despite protests from the BJP. He said the milk price hike was meant to benefit farmers and criticized the BJP for opposing it. He also noted that Karnataka’s price rise is lower than in other states.

In response to BJP protests, he pointed out that the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) had reduced power tariffs for certain sections, and he urged the central government to lower the prices of cattle fodder, petrol, and diesel to support farmers.

Shivakumar also addressed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) solid waste management fee, clarifying that the fee was based on central government guidelines and had been reduced since his administration took charge.

He also criticized JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, challenging him to lower milk prices in Hassan if he was genuinely concerned about it. Shivakumar stressed the importance of showing financial stability to secure international funding for future projects.