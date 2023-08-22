Shivamogga: Vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi statue sparks outrage

Shivamogga : Miscreants destroyed Mahatma Gandhi statue in Holehonnur, located in the Bhadravati taluk of Shimoga district, on Sunday night. The statue of the Father of the Nation, which stood as a testament to his legacy for the past 18 years, fell victim to an act of vandalism under the cover of darkness.

Late at night, two individuals mounted on a motorbike carried out the audacious act, defiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The entire episode was captured by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera affixed to a nearby shop, providing crucial evidence of the unfortunate event that occurred at Gandhi Circle.

As news of the statue’s desecration spread throughout the city, citizens from all walks of life rallied together in a non-partisan protest near the Gandhi Circle. This collective outcry, fueled by shock and dismay, demands swift justice and the apprehension of those responsible for this affront. In a bid to express their anger and call for action, protestors have taken to blocking the main road, even halting vehicular traffic, including buses.

Local authorities, including the Holehonnur police, visited the site of the incident and ensuring necessary arrangements are in place. The gravity of the situation also prompted the intervention of Shimoga Rural MLA Sarada Puryanayaka and the Superintendent of Police. However, despite the presence of the CCTV footage, the identities of the culprits remain shrouded in mystery, as their faces were obscured during the act. This development has sparked further concern among both law enforcement and the community at large.

The shocking act of vandalism serves as a reminder of the significance of preserving our shared heritage and national icons. As the community unites in their condemnation of this incident, the demand for accountability grows stronger, highlighting the unwavering respect for Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and the united stance against such acts of disrespect.