Short Film Made By The Youth From Karnataka Is Being Screened At Berlin Film Festival

Kallichanda Nishan Nanaiah, a Kodagu native, is currently famous thanks to the short film 'Alpha Beta Gamma.' The critically praised film, which was shot during the Covid outbreak, is now showing at the Berlin Film Festival.

Nishan graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and began his acting career with Shashi Sudigala's Cycle Kick. Following this spectacular debut, Nishan entered the mainstream cinema industry, appearing in 25 Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam films to date.

Nishan explained that he was raised on commercial films and completed my film studies in Pune. Following that, he relocated to Mumbai and began working with well-known actors in the industry. 'Alpha Beta Gamma' is a film that is close to my heart because it is about three people who are trapped in a flat during the Covid lockdown.

He further added that the life equations shift, and it depicts a one-of-a-kind circumstance that occurred during the pandemic. He mentioned that the film, which was shot during the pandemic which is a low-budget film with a lot of content.

Nishan is the son of South Kodagu natives Kallichanda Prasad and Padma Prasad. The film had its world premiere at the Goa International Film Festival. Following positive reviews, the film was chosen for the Indian Panorama along with 25 other short films.

Furthermore, nine of the 25 films were chosen to be presented at the Berlin Picture Festival, and the film is now being shown to a European audience.