Siddaramaiah draws flak for comparing hijab with saree

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly and former Congress chief minister S. Siddaramiah finds himself isolated in his own party for his statement comparing hijab with sarees worn by Hindu women. He further went on to compare hijab with the customary attire of swami jis of various mutts in the State.

Siddaramaiah on Friday said in Mysuru: "Don't the Hindu women wear 'seragu'? Do not swami jis of mutts wear headgears and Jain women pallu on their heads? What problem do you people have with Muslim girls wearing hijab?"

Following this statement, several swamijis and political leaders criticised him for comparing hijab with other types of headgears Hindu religious leaders and women wear. "There was no need to drag swami jis and attires of women of other religions into this controversy. He did not show the same courage while speaking on hijab on the floor of the Assembly. I do not consider his loose talks worthy of my comments," remarked JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said.

Leaders from his own Congress have refrained from commenting on his statement, fearing backlash from the Hindu community leaders.

Statements coming in from various Veerashaiva and Lingayat mutts in North Karnataka however vehemently condemned his remarks. "This statement has hurt a number of religious persons all over the State not just from Shaiva sects but from an entire range of mutts in North Karnataka. Siddaramiah has insulted and questioned the very existence of Hindu religious thought. This is a very denigrating comment," Swamiji of Rambhapuri mutt has stated.

Another Swamiji of Veerashaiva mutt of Hirehadagali Halaswamy mutt Abhinava Halaveerappajja Swamiji, shedding his usual dignified disposition, criticised Siddaramiah stating that "In his enthusiasm to please his own clan he has chosen to make a denigrating statement about Hindus, he must immediately retract his statement and apologise to the Hindu community".

A senior party leader from Bengaluru who is also a practising advocate has stated that Siddarmaiah himself is a lawyer and should know the consequences of commenting so explicitly on a matter that the High Court had already given a verdict and the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.