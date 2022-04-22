Siddaramaiah eyeing Hunsur Assembly constituency?

Mysuru: After Badami, Varuna and Chamundeshwari Assembly segments, is Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah scouting for a safe seat back in his home turf Mysuru for the next elections? The speculation is gaining ground that Siddaramaiah is likely to contest from Hunsur Assembly constituency in the district. In the last several months, Siddaramaiah has made frequent visits to Hunsur and hence the buzz.

The Congress veteran leader currently represents Badami in Bagalkot district in the Assembly. With Siddaramaiah's predecessor B B Chimmankatti making his intention clear to contest the 2023 elections from Badami on Congress ticket, Siddaramaiah is exploring the alternatives, it is learnt.

He chose to contest the previous elections in 2018 from Chamundeshwari and Badami Assembly segments. While he lost by a huge margin in Chamundeshwari to JDS sitting MLA G T Devegowda, he won by a wafer thin margin against B Sriramulu, a BJP nominee in Badami. Before that, sitting Congress MLA from Badami Chimmankatti abdicated his seat for Siddaramaiah. When it comes to Hunsur, it is the Congress forte, barring exceptions when Janata Dal and Janata Dal Secular nominees had made it to the lower house of the State Legislature.

It is currently being represented by H P Manjunath of Congress and staunch Siddaramaiah follower. It seems Manjunath also has no regrets about refraining from seeking re-election and will pave the way for his leader's election. JDS legislator from Chamundeshwari G T Devegowda who defeated Siddaramaiah in 2018 election is not on good terms with JDS leader and former chief minister H D Kumara Swamy. On the other hand GTD is moving closer to Siddaramaiah and expressed his desire to join the Congress. A Vokkaliga leader, GTD has good number of supporters in Hunsur. If he joins the Congress, it would increase winning opportunity of Siddaramaiah, say local Congress leaders. Siddaramaiahas son Yatindra is representing Varuna constituency.

Mysur district has a total of 11 Assembly constituencies - Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimha Raja, Chamundeshwari , Varuna, H D Kote, Periyapatna, Hunsur, K R Nagar, Nanjanagud, T Narasipura and Varuna.

In 2018 hustings, JDS won 5 constituencies, Congress 3 and BJP three.A clarity can be expected only when the elections draw closer and Siddaramaiah clears the air. Till then one has to wait and watch how the things will unfold.