Simandhar Education signs strategic MoU with ISME

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 11:38 AM IST
Bengaluru: Simandhar Education and the International School of Management Excellence (ISME) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate the U.S. Certified Public Accountant (CPA) preparation into ISME’s AICTE-approved PGDM programme.

The partnership aims to equip students with dual competencies in management and international accounting, responding to India’s rising demand for globally trained finance professionals.

The integrated model will allow students to pursue PGDM coursework and CPA preparation simultaneously, supported by Becker learning resources, faculty development initiatives, and structured mentorship from industry practitioners.

