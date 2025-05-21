Sindoor Vijayotsava celebrated amidst rain

Mangaluru: Despite a persistent drizzle, the city of Mangaluru witnessed a resounding display of patriotism as hundreds gathered for the “Sindoor Vijayotsava” procession, a tribute to the valiant soldiers guarding India’s borders. The event, organised under the aegis of the BJP, commenced at 3 pm from PVS Circle and concluded at Lalbagh, followed by a public program at 5 pm.

The procession was a response to the recent “Operation Sindoor,” a precision strike by the Indian Armed Forces against terrorist camps, widely celebrated as a significant move against terrorism. This military action, which received widespread acclaim, set the stage for the event, aimed at commemorating the triumph and honouring the unmatched courage of India’s armed forces.

Local BJP leaders had earlier called upon all patriots of Dakshina Kannada district to participate, emphasising the importance of showing respect and solidarity with the military. As it began to rain down on the day of the vijayotsava, the BJP reiterated their commitment to the event, stating, “The procession will be held despite rains. Bring your umbrellas or rain coats and take part.”

The straight stretch of road was alive with the tricolour as participants, young and old, waved Indian flags and carried banners. The atmosphere was charged with nationalistic fervour, with slogans and chants. Local BJP leaders and supporters joined the march as well.As the procession was moving towards Lalbagh, an ambulance was seen trying to make its way through the procession on MG Road. The participants were seen quickly making way for the ambulance to pass, which has received applause from social media users.

The rain seemed to dampen neither spirits nor resolve. The public programme that followed in Lalbagh was a fitting conclusion, with speeches, and a collective celebration of the military operation. The women who participated in the march were seen wearing sindhoors as a symbolic gesture. The Sindoor Vijayotsava was witnessed as a celebration of the enduring bond between the people of Mangaluru and the nation’s defenders, a bond that weather, nor any challenge, could weaken.