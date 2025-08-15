Live
Six held for moral policing; 2 held for communal video
Mangaluru: Six persons were arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly threatening a youth in a case of moral policing near the service bus stand. Police...
Mangaluru: Six persons were arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly threatening a youth in a case of moral policing near the service bus stand. Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy identified the accused. They are accused of intercepting a pre-university student and her friend on Monday and issuing life threats. The arrests followed a complaint lodged by the girl.
According to the complaint, the girl was waiting at the bus stand after classes when her friend’s relative, from another community, joined her. A group of men allegedly stopped them, hurled abuse and questioned the boy for accompanying her.
In a separate case, Puttur Town Police arrested two men — Purushottam (43) of Kudmaru, Kadaba, and Ramachandra (38) of Aryapu — for allegedly recording a video of a similar incident and attempting to circulate it on social media.