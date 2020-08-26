Six held for robbing jewellery shop

Bengaluru: The CCB police on Tuesday arrested six Nepalese men on Tuesday for looting a jewellery shop in Whitefield area in the city.

The accused were identified as Amar Singh (26), Ganesh Bahadur Shah (36), Krishnaraj Shree (33), Charansingh (29), Shaalik Pasha (23) and Shahid (22).

They entered the jewellery shop on late August 5 and used a gas cutter to open the gold locker. They robbed five kg silver items at the shop worth Rs 50 lakh. Acting on the incident, the Whitefield police had lodged a complaint and transferred the case to the CCB police.

"The culprits are involved in several crimes. The accused Amar Singh and Ganesh are involved in crimes in Mumbai, while Pasha has committed robberies in Jayanagar and other parts of the city," a police official said. The accused were involved in robbery cases in Ramamurthy Nagar, DJ Halli, Banaswadi and Marathahalli police station limits.

The team headed by Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil took the accused into custody for further questioning. A laptop, mobile phone, camera, gas cutter, gas cylinder and other items used for the robbery were seized from the accused. PTI