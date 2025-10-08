Six of Same Family Swept Away in Markonahalli Dam Tragedy; Search Continues for Four Missing

Tumakuru A devastating water tragedy unfolded on Tuesday near Yediyur in Tumakuru district’s Kunigal taluk, when seven members of the same family were swept away while swimming at the Markonahalli Dam. Strong currents in the dam’s backwater canal pulled them in shortly after they entered the water.

Police have confirmed that two victims, identified as Sajia and Arbhin, lost their lives in the incident, while one person, Nawaz, was rescued and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Four others Tabasum (45), Shabana (44), Mifra (4), and Mahib (1) remain missing, prompting an intensive search operation jointly conducted by Huliyurudurga Police, Amruthur Police, and rescue teams since Tuesday evening.

Officials said the family were residents of BG Palya in Tumakuru city, and had traveled to Magadipalya village in Kunigal taluk to visit relatives during the Dasara school holiday. After lunch, they decided to visit the dam. As they descended into the backwater canal, the forceful current quickly carried them away. Witnesses reported that the water’s flow had suddenly intensified, leaving the victims little chance to escape.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K.V. stated that around 15 people had gathered near the dam for an outing, and of them, the seven entered the water, unaware of the dangers. Rescue teams from the police and fire department arrived promptly at the scene, recovering two bodies while continuing their search for the missing. Nawaz, the sole survivor among those swept away, was rushed to Adichunchanagiri Hospital for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil assured the public that the dam structure itself is safe and there is no cause for broader concern, but urged residents and visitors to exercise caution around water bodies, especially during high-flow conditions.