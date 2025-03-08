Social activist objects to Lokayukta officer’s report in MUDA scam

Mysuru: A complaint has been filed by the petitioner Snehamayi Krishna in the Special Court for public representatives against the Lokayukta report that investigated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mudha case. In a 39-page petition, Snehamayi Krishna has provided comprehensive information and requested the court to consider the details and issue appropriate orders.

The petitioner argues that the report submitted by the investigating officer cannot be deemed as a final report concerning this case. However, the officer has presented a final report, and as instructed by the honorable Supreme Court in the case “India Care Pvt. Ltd. vs. The State of Karnataka,” there is potential for the court to issue summons for the accused. Snehamayi Krishna has submitted a copy of this ruling to the court, urging it to consider the details and make suitable orders.

Additionally, the petitioner has appealed to the court to reject the report concerning accused individuals 1 to 4. Snehamayi Krishna seeks permission for further legal proceedings based on available and forthcoming evidence to substantiate the charges against these individuals, requesting the court to issue any other appropriate and just orders deemed fit.

In response to the submission of the petition in the Special Court for Legislators, Snehamayi Krishna shared his thoughts with reporters , stating that the Lokayukta police in Mysuru have submitted the anticipated final report. “We had anticipated this outcome, which is why I have now filed this petition,” he remarked.

Snehamayi Krishna further asserted that all elements required to prove the accusations are present in the petition. “I will represent myself in the legal arguments. Those with legal knowledge can argue on their own behalf. I am hopeful that justice will prevail in the coming days. For now, threats and temptations have ceased. Initially, I had filed a complaint, and since then, the process has stood still,” he concluded.