Soliga tribals no more afraid of taking vaccine jab, undergoing Covid test

Chamarajanagar: The people of the tribal Soliga community in the district shied away from taking Covid vaccination and visiting Covid care centers (CCC) for tests, giving the district administration a headache. Since they constitute a sizeable population of the district, their attitude posed a major challenge to the drive to end coronavirus.



The district administration has evolved a strategy to

dispel their fears of losing eyesight or dying if they got vaccinated or underwent Covid test. About 20 days back the administration opened a CCC at Jeerige Gaddhe haadi in Hanur taluk, close to their habitations. Ever since the centre was opened, there has been a dramatic change among the tribals who have shed their fear have started visiting the CCC for both vaccination and tests – a far cry from the days when they ran into the forest upon seeing health workers visiting them. Soligas don't visit hospital for small ailments as they take homemade herbal medicines.

Taluk social welfare officer Honne Gowda confirmed that tribals are coming to the CCC for Covid treatment as well as for tests if they have any symptoms.

Speaking to The Hans India, ZP CEO Harshal Boyar too added that tribals are showing no hesitation in visiting the CCC. He said Covid cases are coming down in the district following the measures taken by the administration.