South Western Railway launches integrated passenger information system

Bengaluru: South Western Railway ,(SWR) has come up with an integrated passenger information system that will provide all the information related to trains to passengers.



All the important information regarding arrival and departure of trains with the platform number and also their coach position will be displayed so that passengers can navigate easily to their train/coach at the stations.

Hubballi division of SWR has taken up work to provide integrated passenger information at seven important stations.

Hosapete Station in Hubballi division is a tourist destination, being gateway to Hampi. Integrated Passenger Information System is being provided at this station. Electronic Coach Guidance Display Boards indicating location of coaches have been provided at Platform no.1, 2 & 3 of Hosapete station. Coach guidance display boards display the coach position so that the passenger can go to location of respective coach directly, without having to search after arrival of train. This display of exact position of the coach will be helpful for senior citizens, passengers with luggage and also especially abled passengers as it will save them time and is helpful to board the coach smoothly.

Electronic Train arrival and departure boards dissipating the list of trains arriving/departing with time and platform number are provided at the concourse area and at entrance. These boards have been integrated with NTES (National Train Enquiry System) and hence live train information is being disseminated to the passenger. At Hosapete nine dual sided and single sided GPS clocks are provided to display real time. Six column speakers have been provided in waiting Halls to announce information of arrival, departure and platform of trains at Hosapete.

The work of providing Integrated passenger information system has been taken up on 50:50 cost basis by the railways and the ministry of tourism.

Work is in progress for providing an integrated Passenger system at Koppal and Ballari also. The same is also planned to be provided at Vijayapura, Vasco-da-gama, Badami, Bagalkot & Hubballi Stations of Hubballi division.