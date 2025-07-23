Spike in dengue cases: Hefty fines for poor sanitation

Bengaluru: As heavy rains continue to lash Bengaluru, the city is witnessing a sharp spike in dengue cases. In just the past week, over 210 new cases have been reported.

Currently, there are around 1,582 active cases within the BBMP limits, and the total number of cases from January to July has crossed 2,800, raising serious concerns among residents and health officials alike.

In response to this surge, the BBMP and the Health Department have begun cracking down with stricter enforcement measures. The focus is on eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, particularly in areas with stagnant water and poor sanitation.

Areas such as homes, offices, vacant plots, commercial establishments, schools, and construction sites are now under close scrutiny. If cleanliness is not maintained, residents and property owners will face hefty penalties, with fines structured based on the type and location of the property.

Last year, the department had introduced smaller penalties, starting with a ₹50 fine for first-time offenders, followed by a daily fine of ₹15 until the site was cleared.

However, with the current rise in dengue infections, officials have decided to impose much higher penalties this year to ensure compliance.

The health department has reiterated that if mosquito breeding is detected in private premises, a warning will be issued initially. If the issue is not addressed promptly, fines will be imposed, and stricter action may follow.

The fine amounts are: Houses: ₹800 (Urban) / ₹400 (Rural), Commercial spaces, schools, restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, shops, parks, theatres: ₹2,000 (Urban) / ₹1,000 (Rural) and Vacant plots, construction sites, open lands: ₹4,000 (Urban) / ₹2,000 (Rural).