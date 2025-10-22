Sri Mahavira’s teachings inspire peaceful living

Hombuja: “The principles of non-violence and compassionate living preached by Bhagawan Sri Mahavira continue to inspire humanity towards peace and spiritual upliftment,” said His Holiness Jagadguru Swastishree Dr. Devendrakirthi Bhattaraka Pattacharyavarya Mahaswamiji, head of the Hombuja Jain Mutt.

He was speaking after performing the abhisheka and special rituals marking the 2552nd Moksha Kalyanak and Nirvana Mahotsava of the 24th Jain Tirthankara, Sri Mahavira Swami, at the sacred shrine of Bhagawan Sri Parshwanatha Swami and Lokamata Yakshi Padmavathi Devi at Hombuja Atishaya Kshetra in Shivamogga district.

In his spiritual discourse, Dr. Devendrakirthi Mahaswamiji urged devotees to follow the core vows of truth, non-violence, non-stealing, celibacy, and non-possession, adding that practicing these tenets would help build a conflict-free and harmonious society. “The message of Jainism must be implemented in daily life to promote universal welfare,” he said.