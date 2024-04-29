Sriramulu is doing politics of convenience: DCM D K Shivakumar

Kudligi : Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday questioned the decision of Ballari BJP MP candidate Sriramulu's decision to contest the parliamentary election being a sitting MLA.

Speaking at the Prajadwani 2 yaatra in Kudligi, he said, "Sriramulu is doing politics of convenience. Why did he contest the parliamentary elections when he was a sitting MLA?"

"BJP MPs from Ballari never really raised your voice for the district. We have fielded an educated, clean and sincere candidate from Congress. Tukuram's second name is simplicity.

"Sriramulu was a minister when the BJP double engine government was in power. How much grants did he get for the district and what development did he carry out? Has Achche din come? Have you got Rs 15 lakh in your account? Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 20 lakh package for COVID relief, did anyone from the district benefit from it? No."

"Ballari has abundant mineral wealth. Is it benefiting the people of the district? Ballari can't forget the contribution of Mallikarjun Kharge to Kalyana Karnataka. Mr Advani, who was the Deputy Prime minister during the BJP government at the Centre said 371J status can't be given to Kalyana Karnataka, it was Mallikarjun Kharge who got that status for Kalyana Karnataka. Credit for the decision must go to Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. The people of the region must remember this help," he noted.



"We are planning to build the Navile dam across Tungabhadra. The Chief minister has allocated funds for the same, we will discuss with Andhra and Telangana governments and take the project forward," he said.

"It is the Congress guarantee that is helping the poor. Are Modi's guarantees filling your stomach? It was the Congress which brought revolutionary programmes like nationalisation of banks, the tiller is the owner of the land initiative, 371J," he said.

"AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi has signed the guarantee card which promises 25 guarantees. As you have seen, we will roll out these 25 guarantees once we come to power," he added.

