Sriramulu predicts total BJP domination in Ballari dist

Ballari: The sitting BJP MLA of Molakalmooru assembly constituency of Chitradurga district, B Sriramulu claims that he has conveyed to the BJP headquarters about contesting from one of the constituencies in Ballari district.

Taking a hint from Sriramulu's recent visits to the Sandur assembly constituency in the district, one could expect him to contest from Sandur. Moreover, the 'Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha' conducted on 23 February in Sandur witnessed the visit of Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah.

Before the address of Amit Shah at the Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha, Sriramulu stated that he wants to contest from one of Ballari's assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections. However, he added that the decision is up to BJP headquarters to make.

Even if Sriramulu would contest from Sandur constituency, it is considered an ambitious announcement since only Congress party had represented this constituency.

Even though Sriramulu has not revealed any details about contesting from Sandur, he said, "The main objective this time is to procure maximum number of seats in Ballari district. I have expressed my interest to the BJP headquarters about contesting from a seat in Ballari. The BJP leadership will make the right decision about it."

"The leadership has not decided upon the candidate for Sandur yet. Congress has won Sandur 10 times while other parties have won twice. In one of the earlier elections, BJP had won all Ballari seats except Sandur. We have reasons to believe that the people of Ballari will support us this time around," Sriramulu said.

Ballari district on the whole will prove to be a worthy battleground for BJP and Congress in the upcoming assembly elections. In a total of nine constituencies, Congress currently holds power in five constituencies while BJP holds four.