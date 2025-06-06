Stampede at RCB event: Bengaluru police chief, key officials suspended

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday took strong action against the police officers allegedly responsible for the Bengaluru stampede, suspending several high-ranking officials, including the city's police commissioner.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also announced a one-man commission to probe the lapses that triggered the deadly stampede.

"Cubbon Park Police Station police inspector, station house master, station house officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, cricket stadium in-charge, additional commissioner of police, commissioner of police have been suspended with immediate effect," the CM said. The Chief Minister announced that the probe panel will be led by Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired High Court judge.

"Under the chairmanship of Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired judge of the High Court, we have appointed a one-man commission. Those who represented RCB, event manager DNA, KSCA – we have decided to arrest them," he added.

The Karnataka High Court took suo motu cognisance of the tragedy. Advocate general Shashi Kiran Shetty, appearing for the state, told the court that 2.5 lakh people turned up because it was published that the entry was free.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in connection with the stampede. Besides the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the event-managing company DNA Entertainment Private Limited and the administrative committee of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) were also named in the FIR filed by the Cubbon Park police.

The state government had faced massive criticism of mismanagement. Initial inquiry indicated that contrary to the government's claim that the event was a last-minute plan, the RCB had posted on X, about the felicitation on June 4.

The post said a "Victory Parade" would begin at 5 pm from the Vidhana Soudha to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, followed by the felicitation event inside the stadium. The post even included a link for free passes, declaring "limited entry" and requesting fans to adhere to police guidelines.

