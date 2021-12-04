Stamps Providing The Cosmopolitian Nature Of Bengaluru's Heritage

The global aspect and cosmopolitian nature of Bengaluru has been revealed through the commemorative stamps issued by India Post over the years. On December 30, 1986, the St Martha's Hospital commemorative stamp was perhaps the first to be issued. This one-rupee stamp depicts the hospital's original structure.

After thewake of the plague that raged across Karnataka in the 1870s, the Good Shepherd Sisters constructed the hospital with the support of the Maharaja of Mysore. In Bengaluru, there was no civil hospital, so the Church, the government, and benefactors worked together to collect Rs 13,000 for a hospital building. The hospital's initial outpatient ward opened on January 1, 1886, followed by a new structure and nurse training school in 1929 and 1933.

On July 8, 2011, the United Theological College (UTC) was commemorated with a Rs 5 commemorative stamp. The UTC, which was founded on July 8, 1910, is regarded as one of the top theological colleges in the world. Its archives include more than a century's worth of imprints and manuscripts.

On October 9, 1988, the Department of Posts issued two stamps honouring the Bombay GPO and Bangalore GPO, prior of the World Philatelic Exhibition in January 1989. The Bangalore GPO was founded in 1800 as The Imperial Post Office and was raised to Head Post Office status in 1854. It was previously housed in a single-story building in Cubbon Park, but has since been replaced by a six-story structure at the intersection of Raj Bhavan Road and Dr Ambedkar Veedhi.

The design and materials utilised in the construction are a blend of old and modern. The building, which was inaugurated by Rajiv Gandhi on November 15, 1985, is today regarded as a prominent landmark in Bengaluru.

Several things were gotten to know from the stamps. These inludes the postage stamp of November 28, 2008, which was produced to commemorate the 150th anniversary of St Joseph's Boys High School. The school, which was founded by the Society of Jesus, celebrated its centennial in 1958, with Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India's first President, in attendance. The school's spinoff, St Joseph's College, has its own commemorative stamp, which was published on August 1, 2009. The college was created in 1882 by the French Missionary Fathers as a spiritual and secular education institution. It was taken over by the Jesuits in 1937. A first-day cover of the Bank of Mysore's Head Office was released in December 2016. Sir M Visvesvarya formed this institution under the patronage of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, which ultimately became the State Bank of Mysore before merging with the State Bank of India.