State BJP list reaches Delhi, many sitting MLAs worried about losing tickets

Bengaluru: The list of BJP candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections has now reached Delhi. The list of BJP candidates for 224 constituencies has been prepared by the State Election Committee and the list will be finalised after the discussion in the Central BJP Parliamentary Council. But this time there is a strong possibility that some sitting MLAs will lose their ticket.

Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa has been arrested under corruption charges. For this reason, they are sure to lose the ticket. Similarly, Basavaraja Dadesugur of Kanakagiri constituency, who is facing bribery charges in the PSI scam, it is curious whether he will be given a ticket.

Now, Halladi Srinivas Shetty has announced that he will not contest this election from Kundapur. Former CM BS Yeddyurappa has confirmed that his son Vijayendra will contest from Shikaripura instead of him.

Also, there is a lot of opposition to give ticket to KS Eshwarappa in Shimoga. Ayanur Manjunath expressed strong opposition of giving a ticket to Eshwarappa and announced his resignation. In this regard, what decision the party will take regarding Eshwarappa is also a reason for curiosity. Haveri MLA Nehru Olekar is also accused of corruption.

Also, there is resentment of activists against Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy, Ranebennur MLA Arun Kumar, Byadagi MLA Virupakshappa Byadagi, Soraba MLA Kumar Bangarappa and Siddu Savadi in Teradal. A group of activists expressed strong opposition against MP Kumaraswamy in the presence of BJP state leaders.

In the same way, what will be the stand of the party on the issue of migrant MLAs Mahesh Kumatalli from Athani and Srimant Patil from Kagwad is also a reason for curiosity. Former DCM Lakshmana Savadi is an Athani ticket aspirant. However, former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi has demanded to give a ticket to Mahesh Kumatalli in Athani.

In the same way, there is a possibility that Umesh Kati's family members will be given tickets for the vacant seats in Hukkeri. It is known that there is a possibility of giving ticket to the family members of Anand Mamani in Savadatti.

This time there is a possibility that the sons of some sitting MLAs will also get tickets. BS Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra in Shikaripura, Eshwarappa's son Kantesh in Shimoga city, Govinda Karjola's son Umesh Karjola in Mudhol, Thippareddy's son Dr Siddharth in Chitradurga are aspirants.