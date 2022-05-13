State Cabinet Approved Karnataka Cyber Security Policy 2022-27

The state Cabinet approved the Karnataka Cyber Security Policy 2022-27 at a meeting that took place on Thursday. The strategy intends to improve the state government's and IT industry's ability to combat the state's growing cybercrime problem.



The strategy was implemented since Karnataka has one of the highest rates of internet access in the country. Citizens, as well as small and large businesses, are increasingly adopting internet technology as part of current digitization efforts. The IT and start-up business, which is a major source of jobs and investment, is extremely concerned about cyber security.

The policy emphasizes on citizen and industry cyber security in the state and recommends measures to improve overall cyber security throughout all sectors. It has five pillars that aim to address cyber security challenges: raising awareness, developing skills, encouraging research and innovation, promoting industry and start-ups, and collaborating to build capacity.

Considering the introduction of the National Cyber Security Policy by the Centre in 2013, states such as Haryana and Tamil Nadu issued their own cyber security policies. The Karnataka Cyber Security Policy focuses on attracting investments, particularly in Tier 2/3 cities, through the development of clusters, as well as enhancing the cyber security eco-system and technology leadership through policy intervention.