State govt decides to double compensation amount

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has agreed to double the compensation amount given in connection with elephant-human conflict in the state including Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chikmagaluru districts. Bommai chaired high level meeting on Sunday with Hassan District In-charge Minister K Gopalaya and senior officials of the Forest Department regarding the human-elephant conflict in Hassan district has agreed to double the compensation amount that is being given now. As per the decision taken in the meeting the compensation amount for human life loss will be increased from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

The meeting decided to provide Rs 5 lakh for compensation for partial disability and Rs 10 lakh for permanent disability caused by wild elephants. It was also decided to increase compensation to Rs 60,000 from Rs 30,000 to the injured. The compensation amount for property damage also increased from is Rs.10, 000, 20,000 from monthly pension from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 for permanent disability, and family of deceased.

It was also decided in the meeting to double the compensation given for crop damage.

Elephant task forces have been formed in Hassan, Kodagu , Mysore and Chikmagalur districts and have already started working. Necessary human resources, equipment, control room and vehicle facilities have been provided to these task forces. In Hassan district, control room number 9480817460 or helpline number 1926 can be contacted. According to the report given by the senior officials and experts of the forest department, there are 65 elephants in Hassan area, and there are more elephants in Alur-Sakaleshpur-Belur areas. These will be moved in a phased manner. Chief Minister said that barricades will be constructed to prevent more elephants from coming.

For this, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and the Chief Wildlife Warden will prepare a detailed operational plan with the help of local authorities, Centre for Environmental Sciences and scientists from the Indian Institute of Science. It was decided to prevent harm to humans by fixing elephants with radio collars to monitor their movements. Officials said that 23 elephants have already been fixed with radio collars to monitor their movements. It has been decided to set up elephant camps in Kattepura and Mudigere of Hassan Forest Division to help in the operation of capturing elephants and relocation of elephants.

9.7 km long railway barricade has been constructed in Hassan district and . 11.5 km of railway barrier is being constructed this year. The construction of railway barrier up to 25 km along the Hemavati backwaters. will be taken up immediately. This will prevent the movement of elephants from Kodagu side. Along with this, permanent watch towers, motorized boats, night vision binoculars, long range search lights will be installed. It was decided to form a Human Elephant Conflict Prevention Committee under the chairmanship o deputy commissioners in which , ZP CEOs, SP .will be members and DCF will be secretary. CM Bommai said that the responsibility of this committee will be to remove roadside bushes, install street lights in remote areas and maintain law and order.

It was decided to set up a foundation on the model of Kodagu Foundation to manage human wildlife conflict in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. The meeting also decided to relax solar fence norms on farmer's land. by increasing government share to 60 percent and farmers share would be 40 percent. Earlier it was 50;50 proportionate to construct solar fence in private lands. .

It was decided to relax the circumscription clause and approval was given to construct a collective fence along the edge of the forest. He said that suitable guidelines will be issued soon. I The meeting attended by state excise and Hassan District In-charge Minister K. Gopalaya, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department Javed Akhtar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister N. Manjunath Prasad and other senior officials.