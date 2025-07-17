State has sufficient land for industries: MB Patil

Bengaluru: Responding to Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh’s invitation for aerospace-defence industries to come to his state, MB Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries, asserted on Wednesday that the state government would not allow any industry to exit due to lack of land.

Addressing media queries at the KPCC office, Patil said that the proposed land acquisition at Devanahalli for the proposed Aerospace and Defence Park has been dropped, taking into account the interests of farmers.

“Karnataka is a major contributor to the country’s aerospace and defence sector, accounting for 65% of the national share. This is recognised as the third-best ecosystem globally. Land availability alone is not the determining factor for industries; a robust ecosystem plays a far more crucial role,” he pointed out.

Referring to Nara Lokesh’s post on ‘X’ inviting aerospace industries to Andhra Pradesh, Patil said he had responded with a befitting reply. “Karnataka has immense potential and I am an able minister. We have sufficient land not only for aerospace and defence, but also for AI, deep tech, IT and other industries. We will not let even a single industrialist leave the state due to non-availability of land,” he emphasised. “To facilitate industries, we go beyond land allocation. We also ensure water, power, and other essential infrastructure. We have already prepared an integrated plan worth ₹3,600 crore to guarantee water supply to industrial areas across the state,” Patil said.

Commenting on state BJP president Vijayendra’s remarks regarding the dropping of land acquisition at Devanahalli, Patil said, “Now Vijayendra is supporting industrialists. Had the government decided to go ahead with land acquisition, he would have sided with the farmers. Whatever interpretation the opposition gives, the state’s interest remains my top priority.”