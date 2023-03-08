State-of-the- art neurosciences institute launched

Bengaluru: People Tree Hospitals, Yeshwantapur has launched its state of art facility "People Tree Institute of Neurosciences" (PTINS) on Tuesday. The new facility was inaugurated by renowned philanthropist, co-founder of Infosys, Kris Gopalakrishnan, along with guests of honour, Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS and Dr. M K Ramesh, Vice Chancellor, RGUHS.

At the event, "In the past 9 years we have transcended from tertiary care to building our own centers of excellence," said Dr Jothi Neeraja, CEO of People Tree Hospitals in her launch message of embracing the newness while Kris Gopalakrishnan emphasised on the need and the means to carry out quality research that improved healthcare in the country - "Affordable care should be India's response to the global healthcare community," he said.

Speaking at the event, Director of Neurosciences at PTINS, Dr Murali Mohan said, "Transformation leads to changing needs of the patient where the shift has happened from saving lives to providing a second chance in having a functioning life once again". The Centre of Excellence focuses on Clinical Excellence, Academics and Research which becomes key in delivering comprehensive care. A team of 14 neurosurgeons, neurologists, paediatric neurologists, neuro anaesthetists and neuro rehab physiotherapists are now part of People Tree Institute of Neurosciences (PTINS) who offer a spectrum of services in neuro and trauma care and recovery.

Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS and Dr. M. K. Ramesh, Vice Chancellor, RGUHS, both spoke on the importance of Mental Health and Neurosciences and its need in today's world. The evolution of Neurosciences and Behavioural Health in India is in collaborative efforts of public and private sectors combined is the central message delivered. Dr Pratima Murthy expounded on the requirement for community development, help and support that reaches every person in the country.