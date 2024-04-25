Straight fight in border constituency

Chamarajanagara: The Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency is a crucial battleground for both the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the upcoming elections. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's victory in this seat, along with the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat, holds significant importance for his leadership within the Congress party. The Congress nominee, Sunil Bose, has received strong backing from Siddaramaiah, who has campaigned for him twice already. The Congress is determined to reclaim the seat from the BJP, which won it for the first time in 2019 and is equally committed to retaining it.

The retirement of incumbent BJP MP V. Srinivas Prasad has left a void in the race, and both Siddaramaiah and BJP veteran B.S. Yediyurappa have visited Prasad to inquire about his health. The Congress has chosen Sunil Bose, son of Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, as its candidate after extensive consultations. The BJP nominated former Kollegal MLA S. Balaraj as its candidate, bypassing several strong contenders, including Prasad's sons-in-law.

The constituency, grappling with acute drought conditions, has become a focal point of political debates over drought relief. Both parties are making targeted appeals, with the BJP targeting Lingayat votes, Scheduled Tribes, and a section of backward classes, while the Congress is confident of garnering support from Dalits, OBCs, minorities, and sections of Lingayats and Vokkaligas. (coovercolly indresh/mysuru)