Strict action against temple land encroachers: Minister

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Muzarai Haj and Waqf Minister Sasikala A Jolle said that strict action will be taken against the land encroachments of the temples under the Muzarai Department of the state.

She said these words while answering a question from member N Ravikumar in the question and answer session of the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Sri Dharmaraya Swamy Temple located at Tigalarpete, falls under the Category "B" Religious Institution. The proposed temple is 15 Acres 12 Guntas in Survey No. 79 of Nilasandra Village, Bengaluru City, and 16 Acres 25 Guntas in Survey No. 33 of Hongasandra Village and is in the name of the temple as per revenue records.

Over 229 families have built houses on this land. In connection with this, cases have been registered against 13 people in Karnataka Land Grab Prohibition Special Court. The case filed in favour of the encroachers in the court of the 8th Additional City Civil Judge, Bengaluru was dismissed and the petitioners filed a suit in the Supreme Court. Minister Sasikala Jolle said that appropriate arguments are being presented on behalf of the department in pending cases in various courts.

Around 80 lakh rupees have already been sanctioned to the District Collector to clear the unauthorized encroachers in Nilasandra village and construct a compound on 9 acres of land. However, there are some technical hurdles in carrying out this work, she said that this matter has been brought to the attention of the Revenue Minister and this work will be taken up soon.

The Minister informed that the BBMP has been directed not to provide electricity, water supply and drainage system and not to register the accounts of houses constructed illegally.

The assets of the temples should be in the name of the temple trust. The work of surveying the properties of the temples is also going in full swing. Based on the report of this survey work, decisive action will be taken against those encroaching on the properties.

Notices have been issued to 6 officials in connection with the Dharmaraya temple land encroachment case, in the background of apparent dereliction of duty.

In this context, the members demanded that necessary steps be taken to take action against the authorities who have already encroached and allowed the construction of houses.