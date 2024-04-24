Student murder case: Bike riders create a storm from Bengaluru to Hubballi

Bengaluru: In a resolute pursuit of justice, members of the Drivers Club of Bengaluru, convened in Hubballi to demand accountability in the heart-wrenching case of Neha Hiremath. The journey led by bikers R Chiranthana and Raghavendra of Bengaluru, made their way to Hubballi also to raise awareness and about the safety of girls and women.

Undertaking the ‘Hubballi Chalo’ journey from Bengaluru to Hubballi, Dr. Chiranthana and Raghavendra rode on their motorcycles while spreading awareness of the case along the way. They carried banners stating ‘Justice for Neha’ which spoke a thousand words about the unfortunate incident.

On the way from Bengaluru, the duo made stops in Chitradurga and Davanagere where others of the biking community joined hands for the cause and conducted silent protests. A petition to be submitted to the Commissioner of Police was signed by the protesting bikers.

Upon their arrival in Hubballi, Chiranthana and Raghavendra found solidarity and backing as Arvind Nidagundi, a distinguished lifetime member of Kannada Sahitya Parishad and his associates lent their support to the cause. A motorcycle rally was also observed from the iconic Chennamma Circle to the office of the Commissioner of Police.

The biker duo along with Arvind, unified in purpose, then presented the formal plea to the Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad, urging for stringent repercussions for the culprit accountable for Neha Hiremath's murder.

According to Chirantana, the submission of the plea to the Police Commissioner signifies a pivotal milestone in the quest for justice for Neha Hiremath. The bikers, alongside Arvind Nidagundi and supporters in Hubballi, stressed the imperative of holding the perpetrator answerable and ensuring that justice prevails.

After submitting the plea, the bikers showed their respects by visiting the victim’s parents and consoling them. They reaffirmed their stance in standing with the victim’s family and assured steadfast support in attaining justice.

As investigation into Neha Hiremath's case continues, there is a hope that the tireless efforts of Chiranthana, Raghavendra, Arvind Nidagundi, and their allies does not go in vain. It serves as a poignant testament to the community's steadfast commitment to confronting injustice and guaranteeing that those responsible for such tragedies are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. more on page-2