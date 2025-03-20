Subject is More Important than the Budget: Dr. TR Chandrashekar

Bengaluru: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), one of the top-ranked private universities in India, hosted ‘JAIN UNIVERSITY SHORT FILM FESTIVAL 2025’ organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. The film festival expertly showcased the diverse perspectives and impactful stories that shape our society through the lens of short-form cinema. Dr. T.R. Chandrashekar, esteemed producer and Syndicate Member–University of Mysore was the chief guest; along with industry veterans Mr. BS Kemparaju, Film Editor, and Mr. Naveen Dwarakanath, Producer, Director, Theatre Actor, and Writer, lending their expertise to the judging panel. Acclaimed Kannada actress Sukrutha Wagle also graced the occasion.

Dr. T R Chandrashekar, producer and Syndicate Member–University of Mysore, in his address highlighted the inspiration behind a film saying, “Subject is more important than the budget, it’s the first hero of the film.” “There’s nothing to fear about the low success rate of cinema when one is passionate and optimistic about filmmaking”, he added. Leaving aspiring filmmakers with a key takeaway, he advised, “Watch at least one movie a day irrespective of the language to gain different perspectives on cinema from around the world.”

Dr. Dinesh Nilkant, Pro-Vice Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), underscored the significance of contemporary cinema stating, “Cinema is a universal language, a mirror reflecting our shared humanity transcending borders and barriers.” He further stressed on the vital role Jain University Short Film Festival plays in supporting emerging talents: “Film festivals like ours play an essential role in shaping the future of cinema. “They are the incubators for talent connecting aspiring filmmakers with industry professionals, critics and audiences.”

Dr. Bhargavi D. Hemmige, Head of Department–Journalism and Mass Communication, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), expressed her appreciation for the film festival stating, “Jain University Short Film Festival is a platform where we gather to celebrate this magical dream of cinema, where we are bringing together storytellers and creators who dared to see the world differently. It's a launchpad for future generations of filmmakers and storytellers who redefines the boundaries of cinema.”

The Jain University Short Film Festival 2025 featured a vibrant competition in two categories–professional and student, attracting over 80 entries from filmmakers nationwide with notable international submissions. From the diverse pool, a total of 29 outstanding short films advanced to the final round, comprising 17 professional and 12 student works. In both categories, two outstanding films will be honored as the winner and runner-up each receiving a cash prize.

An insightful seminar, The Art of Branding a Film! by Dhiraj MV, Cinema Journalist and founder of Kannada Filmy Club, was conducted as a special prelude to the festival. The interactive session explored the critical aspects of film branding, including marketing strategies, distribution channels, OTT platforms, and more. Mr. Dhiraj shared valuable insights on how filmmakers can construct compelling narratives, position their films effectively, and maximize their reach in today’s evolving media landscape.