Sudeep to canvass for BJP from April 14

Bengaluru: Despite facing backlash for assuring support to BJP in the upcoming election, Kannada actor Sudeep will begin campaigning for the BJP on April 14. In a casual press conference on April 5, Sudeep clarified that he will not be joining the BJP but only assuring his support for Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai.

In the April 5 media interaction, Sudeep spoke about Bommai and said, "I call him 'mama'(uncle). There is no question of my stand or politics in my decision. I have been seeing CM Bommai since I was a child. He stood with me at the time of my crisis in the film industry. He is the person whom I love. I am here to stand with him."

"There was no godfather and few stood with me. Now, I am extending my support to him. But, I am not joining politics and I am clearing this to my fans," he added.

"I am going to take up campaigning for CM Bommai and I will also campaign for the candidates whom he suggests. It is not possible to go to all constituencies. Leaders from other parties have also supported me. If they seek help, I will campaign for them as well. When CM Bommai stood by me without seeking my background, I was very small. Similarly, I am supporting him," Sudeep contended.

There was a rumour that Sudeep would be joining BJP which the actor addressed and clarified that he wouldn't. He also faced criticism from Janata Dal-Secular (JD) and Congress parties as well as actor Prakash Raj for assuring his support to the BJP.

A JDS spokesperson also called for a ban on Sudeep's movies.