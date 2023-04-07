Sudeep to canvass for BJP from April 14
Despite facing backlash for assuring support to BJP in the upcoming election, Kannada actor Sudeep will begin campaigning for the BJP on April 14.
Bengaluru: Despite facing backlash for assuring support to BJP in the upcoming election, Kannada actor Sudeep will begin campaigning for the BJP on April 14. In a casual press conference on April 5, Sudeep clarified that he will not be joining the BJP but only assuring his support for Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai.
In the April 5 media interaction, Sudeep spoke about Bommai and said, "I call him 'mama'(uncle). There is no question of my stand or politics in my decision. I have been seeing CM Bommai since I was a child. He stood with me at the time of my crisis in the film industry. He is the person whom I love. I am here to stand with him."
"There was no godfather and few stood with me. Now, I am extending my support to him. But, I am not joining politics and I am clearing this to my fans," he added.
"I am going to take up campaigning for CM Bommai and I will also campaign for the candidates whom he suggests. It is not possible to go to all constituencies. Leaders from other parties have also supported me. If they seek help, I will campaign for them as well. When CM Bommai stood by me without seeking my background, I was very small. Similarly, I am supporting him," Sudeep contended.
There was a rumour that Sudeep would be joining BJP which the actor addressed and clarified that he wouldn't. He also faced criticism from Janata Dal-Secular (JD) and Congress parties as well as actor Prakash Raj for assuring his support to the BJP.
A JDS spokesperson also called for a ban on Sudeep's movies.