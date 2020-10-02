Sudha Murthy donates 20 lakh to Mysuru Zoo

Mysuru: Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy has donated Rs 20 lakh for the upkeep of animals at Mysuru Zoo.



This was in addition to Rs 20 lakh which she had donated on 11 May, during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile sandalwood actor, Shivaraj Kumar visited Mysuru Zoo along with his family and met elephant Parvathi whom he has adopted recently at Mysuru Zoo. Speaking to media persons he said that he was happy that inspired by him, many of his fans too had adopted animals at Mysuru Zoo.

On lockdown relaxations for opening theatres, Shivaraj Kumar said the audience had to take all safety precautionary measures, when they come to watch movie, he said.