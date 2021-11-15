Suhasini inaugurates IVF centre

Mysuru: Multilingual film actress Suhasini Maniratnam inaugurated Cauvery Gunasheela IVF Center in the city on Monday. The centre is set up on the premises of Cauvery Multi-speciality Hospital on Mysuru- Bannur road. Suhasini rendered all time hit song "Noorondu Nenapu" from Bandana starring herself along with late actor Vishnuvardhan. She also went down memory lane and remembered the days when she shot for the movie in Mysuru.



"I am always happy to visit Mysuru and the city always remains fresh in my memory," said Suhasini. Suhasini described children as a symbol of happiness."I was happy to hear about new life grown in the IVF centre, bringing smiles on the faces of many. I happily took part and inaugurate Cauvery Gunasheela IVF center," said Suhasini. Cauvery Hospital Managing director Dr Chandrashekar, Dr Sarala Chandrashekar and Dr Devika Gunasheela were present.