Supplementary life skills training for inmates in 8 central jails

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), which creates skilled human resources for industries and enterprises along with self-employment in the state, has now started a program to provide supplementary skill training to the inmates after their release from jail.

A survey was conducted in eight central jails and a list of those who were released in three to four months was prepared. KSDC in collaboration with the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has already started training 541 people in eight Central Jail's based on qualification and interest.

Advanced skill training like sewing, electrician, horticulture, data entry, mushroom cultivation, beautician, hairdressing, bakery ingredient preparation is being imparted by the corporation to male and female inmates. Also permission has been given for Home guard and police department's clothes to sew. A KSDC official said that the bakery products of Belgaum's Hindalaga Jail are being sold in the store outside the jail and are selling well.

Thus, the income collected from the products produced by the inmates will be credited to the bank account of the Police Welfare Board. Out of which the expenses are deducted and the profit is distributed to the manufacturer of the product. He explained that this will help him earn a living outside with his own labor money when he is released.

Companies that are attracted by skill training for prison inmates are eager to help with CSR. Union Bank will provide bakery product manufacturing products to Bangalore Central Jail under CSR at a cost of Rs 1.50 lakh. KSDC Managing Director Ashwin Gowda said that some garments are showing interest in getting sewing, embroidery and other services.

After being released from prison for various reasons, advanced skill training is being provided to enable them to work and live like ordinary people. The training program will be extended to other prisons step by step, said Minister Dr. C N Aswath Narayan said.

ThePrincipal Secretary, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, S Selva Kumar said, 'The prison inmates are being encouraged to engage in work by providing them with skill training which will help them in their livelihood along with keeping them active.'