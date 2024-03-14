Supporters demand ticket for Pratap Simmha, hold bike rally

Mysuru: The city witnessed fervent protests on Wednesday as supporters of MP Pratap Simmha demanded the BJP ticket for the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency. Displaying posters and chanting slogans like “Modi for the country and Pratap Singh for Mysore,” Pratap’s fans expressed their unwavering support. Embarking on a bike rally at Hunakal flyover supporters said Simmha did lot of work for the constituency which did not get done in last 70 years and demanded ticket for the incumbent MP .

Later addressing media persons Simmha firmly rebuffed suggestions of former CM Yeddyurappa’s involvement in the ticket allocation, urging against dragging Yeddyurappa into the matter. He credited Yeddyurappa for the robust presence of the BJP in Karnataka, asserting that without his leadership, such advancements would not have been possible. He said Yeddyurappa is like Modi for state.

Responding to CM Siddaramaiah’s insinuations that his name had been tarnished, Pratap Simmha questioned Siddaramaiah’s rhetoric, highlighting his electoral defeat in 2018 and subsequent return to Mysore. Dismissing Siddaramaiah’s comments, Pratap Simmha reiterated his allegiance to Prime Minister Modi, expressing readiness to accept any decision made by him. Underscoring his unwavering commitment to the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, Pratap Simmha declared his lifelong devotion to the party.

Emphasizing his loyalty, he affirmed his dedication to serving the BJP until his last breath, underscoring his unyielding allegiance to the party and its ideals.