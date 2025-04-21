Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of 4 Karnataka High Court judges

Bengaluru/New Delhi: In a major development, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of four judges of the Karnataka High Court to various High Courts across the country.

The four judges whose transfer has been recommended are Justices Krishna Dixit, K. Natarajan, Hemant Chandangoudar and Sanjay Gowda.

Justice Dixit has been transferred to the Odisha High Court, Justice Natarajan to the Kerala High Court, Justice Chandangoudar to the Madras High Court and Justice Gowda has been transferred to the Gujarat High Court.

The decision in this regard has been taken at the collegium meetings held on April 15 and April 19.

The Supreme Court website stated that the decision was taken to infuse inclusivity and diversity at the level of High Courts and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice.

Ahead of the formal announcement, the Karnataka Advocates Association, Dharwad Bench, on April 18 wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna opposing the rumoured move to transfer four judges of the state High Court.

"The Bar members are in strong protest against the proposal," Association President V.M. Sheelavant said.

"The members of the Bar across the state of Karnataka are in a state of disbelief on hearing the rumours about the intended or proposed transfer of a few of the best legal minds serving as Hon’ble Judges of the High Court of Karnataka," he said in the letter, adding that the bar members "can vouch for the judges’ selfless service, unquestionable integrity, unmatched legal acumen, empathy and efficiency".

"It is indeed disheartening for the members of the Bar and must be demoralising for the judges who are known for utmost efficiency, sense of justice, equity and good conscience. The proposal to transfer these fine legal minds would deprive the members of the Bar and the litigant public is certain to have a disruptive and crippling effect on the working of the High Court of Karnataka and deal a deadly blow to the morale of the members of the Bar and the litigant public surely to be devastating," he said.

"It is the firm resolve of the members of this Bar that they are unwilling to let go of these judges from the High Court of Karnataka in the interest of the litigant public, members of the Bar in view of the fact that the step is retrogressive and works as a spanner in the wheel."

Besides, the four judges of the Karnataka High Court, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of two judges of the Telangana High Court and one of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. One each of these judges is slated to come to the Karnataka High Court.