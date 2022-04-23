SWR cancels/diverts trains to facilitate maintenance work

Mysuru: The South Western Railway is carrying out critical civil engineering and signalling works at Belagavi station of Hubballi Division and at Chikjajur and Hosadurga stations in Mysuru Division. In view of this it has been decided to cancel or partial cancel or divert the following train services: Mysuru to Belagavi Vishwamanava Express (Train No.17326) will stand cancelled for 13 days from April 22 to May 4. Its services will remain cancelled for the same period of time from Belagavi to Mysuru (Train No.17325).

Hubballi to Arsikere Special Express (Train No.07368) is cancelled for three days on April 22, 25 and 29. Arsikere to Hubballi Special Express (Train No.07367) has been cancelled on April 23, 26 and 30.

Partial cancellation of train service Train No.20653 KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi is partially cancelled between Dharwar to Belagavi from April 27 to May 3.

Train No.20654 Belagavi to KSR Bengaluru is partially cancelled between Belagavi to Dharwar from April 28 to May 4 and will be originating from Dharwar during the said period at its schedule time from Dharwar.

Diversion of train services

Train No.16210 Mysuru to Ajmer express commencing on April 26, 28 and May 3 will be diverted via Hubballi, Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Hotgi, Solapur and Pune station skipping commercial stoppages at Dharwar, Londa, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Karad and Satara.

Train No.16209 Ajmer to Mysuru express commencing on April 24, 29 and May 1 will be diverted via Pune, Solapur, Hotgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag and will skip commercial stoppages at Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, Londa and Dharwar.

Train No.12782 Nizamuddin to Mysuru Swarnajayanti express commencing on April 25 and May 2 will be diverted via Pune, Daund, Solapur, Hotgi, Gadag and Hubballi skipping commercial stoppages at Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, Londa and Dharwad, stated Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Sr.PRO.