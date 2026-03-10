People-first systems transforming India’s evolving construction sector

Bengaluru: As India’s residential construction sector continues to expand rapidly, operational efficiency and structured execution remain key challenges across the industry. Addressing this gap, Kasthuri N is working to build a structured and scalable operational model aimed at bringing predictability and discipline to a traditionally fragmented sector.

As the Chief Operating Officer of House of Hancet 108, Kasthuri is responsible for designing and managing the operational framework that integrates architecture, interiors, and construction under a single coordinated system. Her role focuses on building systems that ensure efficiency, accountability and consistent quality in project delivery.

India’s construction industry has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, particularly in the residential segment. However, the sector continues to face persistent challenges such as vendor fragmentation, gaps in execution and inconsistent quality control. In many cases, projects depend heavily on informal processes and individual expertise rather than structured operational systems.

Kasthuri’s approach seeks to change that narrative. Instead of treating construction as a series of disconnected tasks, she views it as an engineered system driven by clear processes and measurable outcomes. Under her leadership, workflows are carefully mapped, accountability is defined and performance is tracked through structured checkpoints.

This shift from informal execution to process-driven operations has helped streamline vendor coordination, improve project timelines and enhance delivery standards within the organisation. Teams operate with clearly defined roles and measurable benchmarks, while decision-making increasingly relies on data rather than assumptions.

According to industry observers, such an operational model is becoming essential as construction companies expand across multiple cities. Kasthuri believes sustainable growth depends less on rapid geographic expansion and more on strengthening internal systems that maintain quality and efficiency as scale increases.

With this philosophy, House of Hancet 108 has been strengthening its presence in key markets such as Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hyderabad, while also planning to expand operations into Kolkata in the near future.

Beyond operational systems, Kasthuri also emphasises the importance of people and organisational culture. She believes that operational excellence cannot be achieved without investing in team development and creating an environment where employees are both accountable and empowered.

Her leadership philosophy focuses on building clarity, discipline and collaboration across teams. In her view, structure does not limit creativity or flexibility; instead, it provides the foundation that allows organisations to grow sustainably.