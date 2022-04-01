SWR Mysuru division posts record freight revenue of 688.18 cr

Mysuru: Despite many challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division recorded the highest-ever freight revenue of Rs 688.18 crore in 2021-22, an impressive growth of 54.58% compared to last year and 22.60% over the target fixed for the division.

Freight revenue from transportation of iron ore alone stood at a whopping Rs 503 cr, surpassing the entire freight revenue of FY 2020-21.

Backed by an aggressive and sustained marketing strategy of the Business Development Unit (BDU) of the Division, maize traffic has been recaptured by the railways with 123 rakes having been despatched netting a revenue of Rs 32.50 crore.

Mysuru Division is in the process of diversifying its freight basket seeing automobiles as a potential space to tap in. In the current fiscal as many as 20.5 rakes, comprising 22,500 two-wheelers of the TVS Group were despatched from Nanjangud Town Railway station to North and North-Eastern parts of the country earning a revenue of Rs 4 cr. The traditional commodities loaded from Mysuru Division include iron ore, petroleum products, food grains, sugar, cement, ballast and others.

In the parcel segment also, the division achieved the highest ever revenue of Rs 9.60 crore. A total of 17,475 tonnes of parcels was lifted in the current year registering over 100% increase as against 8,534 tonnes recorded in 2020-21.

Consistent with the policy of the Ministry of Railways to mitigate the difficulties of the farming community, the division dispatched nearly 20,000 bags of onion to North & North-Eastern and the revenue earned is Rs 52 lakh. In addition to it, 16 parcel cargo express trains were run from Nanjangud carrying Nestle products, tyres and others bringing in a revenue of Rs 2 crore. Over 130 loaded parcel vans were attached to fast moving passenger carrying trains raising a revenue of Rs 3.36 crore.

On the passenger front the division earned Rs 193.80 crore in the current year, stated Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior PRO.