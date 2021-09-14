TAC alerts State on Covid 3rd wave in October-November

Bengaluru: The technical advisory committee formed by state government to take precautions to prevent Covid-19 in the state has warned that a third wave of Covid might hit the state in the month of October or November.



The TAC (Technical Advisory Committee) said that the recently issued Covid guidelines need to be implemented strictly in the wake of one of the experts in the committee said, "If the guidelines are not followed there will be great disruption of health services. The number of Covid deaths is reduced drastically in the state at present. However, if people do not follow the guidelines during political rallies or festivals, the impact of the third wave will be disastrous."

At present there are 16,000 active cases in the state. TPR is 0.68%. CFR was 1.55% till September 3. Now around 1,200 to 1,500 cases are reported which indicates the reduction in severity of the second wave. More crowded activities and public gatherings that go on for hours are conducive for spreading of infection.

The technical advisory committee warned that the effort put in to contain the second wave till March 2021 should not go as waste.

In its report, TAC stated, "September is the month in which disease related to lungs will increase due to rain and chill. The Delta variant is causing severe issues to people who are vaccinated also. In the past one month, more Covid cases are reported from clusters of apartments and nursing hostels of cities like Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Kolar and Mysuru. The same situation was prevailing in the months of March and April 2021 which increased the severity of the second wave of Covid."