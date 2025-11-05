Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse of Special Needs Student, Case Registered After 13 Years

Chamarajanagara: A shocking case of sexual abuse against a special needs student by a teacher has surfaced in Chamarajanagar, with allegations coming to light more than thirteen years after the incident. The survivor disclosed during a recent alumni meet at a private school in Kollegala that teacher Benni Varkees had sexually assaulted her during the 2012-13 academic year when she was a minor. Now an adult and a mother herself, the woman recounted her ordeal, prompting action by school authorities.

Sun Shine Children Campus CEO Sanjeev Sadananda Mahapure lodged a formal complaint at Kollegala Town Police Station, leading to the registration of an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The accused teacher has been suspended pending investigation. The Chamarajanagar district Superintendent of Police, Dr. B.T. Kavita, confirmed that the case was reported on October 30, and an investigation is underway as the survivor was a minor when the abuse occurred.

In a separate incident from Davanagere, police have arrested two auto drivers for alleged sexual harassment of a minor boy. According to police reports, two minors boarded an auto from the KSRTC bus stand intending to go home, but the drivers instead took them to a deserted location where they reportedly sexually abused the male child, stole the girl’s mobile and cash, and then fled. The girl quickly filed a complaint with RMC Police Station, and both auto drivers were subsequently arrested.