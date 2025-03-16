Tejasvi Surya, Wife Seek Blessings at Udupi Sri Krishna Temple

Udupi: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, accompanied by his wife Shivashree and family, visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple on Sunday to seek divine blessings.

The couple was welcomed by temple authorities upon arrival, following which they received blessings from the presiding seer of the Paryaya Peetha. Surya actively participated in the temple’s annual chariot festival, joining devotees in pulling the Brahma Ratha, while Shivashree led devotional singing during the cradle puja.

The temple seer lauded Surya’s leadership and influence among the youth, attributing his success to divine grace and the blessings of elders. Also present during the visit was Bengaluru Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, who received the seer’s blessings.

The visit concluded with the family partaking in the temple prasad.