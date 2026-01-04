Tharoor backs govt’s demolition drive at Kogilu Layout

Bengaluru: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed support for the Karnataka government’s demolition drive at Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru, stating that the action was carried out after following due process and ensuring alternative arrangements for affected residents.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Tharoor said the state government had clearly outlined the reasons for proceeding with the demolition at Kogilu Layout. “First, the land belongs to the government and people were residing there illegally. Second, the area had effectively turned into a dumping yard, with toxic waste contaminating the water. It was not a fit place for people to live,” he said.

Tharoor emphasised that residents were not evicted abruptly and that notices had been issued well in advance. “The residents of Kogilu Layout were given notices within a reasonable time frame. Before relocation, they were informed and arrangements were made,” he said, adding that the issue should not be politicised merely because the affected residents were poor.

He said portraying the demolition purely as a political issue without acknowledging the environmental and public health concerns would be misleading. “There is no meaning in projecting this as a political controversy only on the grounds that the residents are economically weak. The government has a responsibility to ensure public safety and environmental protection,” Tharoor remarked.

The Congress MP also pointed out that the Karnataka government has taken steps to rehabilitate the displaced families. According to him, the state has decided to provide temporary accommodation to the Kogilu Layout residents and has assured permanent housing within five to six months.

The demolition drive at Kogilu Layout has sparked intense political debate in Karnataka, with the opposition targeting the Congress-led government over the handling of the issue. However, the government has maintained that the action was necessary to clear illegal encroachments on government land and address serious environmental hazards posed by toxic waste accumulation in the area.