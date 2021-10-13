The Coal Situation In Karnataka Is Favourable Says Basavaraj Bommai

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that negotiations with the coal ministry and neighbouring states to obtain more coal will be intensified. He stated that there is 9863MT of coal in stock and that two rakes have indeed arrived in Karnataka.



Following a closed-door discussion with officials from the energy department, Bommai told the public that the financial concerns around coal procurement are being handled. He claims that if the state receives three more rakes, it will be in a good position. He remarked that the Singaneri collieries have agreed to supply two rakes in exchange for payment clearing, which will happen in a day or two. In order to obtain more rakes, he would speak with Telangana's chief minister and coal minister. They've been promised ten rakes plus two but they're talking about getting two more rakes.

The state wants it from Telangana since it is close by, transportation is quicker, and the quality is improved.

The public have been informed that there will be no power outages and that there are currently no electricity problems. He also stated that all Escoms have been granted instructions to strengthen their equity and financial position, and that the revenue earned should be used first for coal purchase and subsequently for capital investment, as this is the urgent necessity.