The Karnataka Opposition Demanded To Get Medicines And Put An End To The Deaths Occurred Due To Black Fungus

The opposition Congress and JDS have asked the administration to wake up and get the treatment, Liposomal Amphotericin B, promptly, as the number of black fungus deaths in the state continues to climb. They claimed that deaths occurred as a result of the drug's lack of availability.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy stated that this is a major issue and that the administration must obtain the necessary medications as soon as possible. It's been four weeks, and he'd warned the administration well in advance. D K Suresh, a Bengaluru Rural MP, criticised Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, claiming that the drug was out of stock and that production would take time.

Ranganath Doddaiah, a medical professional and Congress MLA, has demanded that the government release information on how many people were diagnosed with black fungus, how many were treated, how many died, and other official details. He claimed that the government has committed a serious blunder because medicines are in short supply.

Ranganath, who is pursuing Sudhakar on this matter, has requested for more transparency and clarity. Patients have perished as a result of a lack of drugs, a delay in diagnosis, and a lack of awareness, according to him. JDS deputy leader in the Assembly Bandeppa Kashempur remarked that black fungus instances have surged, as well as the number of fatalities.

The administration has done virtually little to procure the treatments since the lethal fungal illness was detected four weeks ago. H K Kumaraswamy, state president of the JDS, stated that the government must ensure that medications are available.

The state authorities said they are waiting for supplies from the central government, but it has been four weeks since black fungus cases increased, and the government has not provided enough medicine vials to patients.