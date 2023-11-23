The quadruple murder mystery It was an act of relationship gone sour

Udupi: In connection with the quadruple murder case, the apprehended individual has been identified as Praveen Arun Chougule, a 39-year-old cabin crew member employed by a private airline. The chilling incident unfolded in Tripthi Nagara, Nejar, under the jurisdiction of the Malpe police station on November 12, where Praveen brutally murdered his junior colleague, Aynaz (21), and three members of her family.



According to Udupi SP Dr. Arun K, Praveen's motive behind the heinous act stemmed from a deteriorating relationship with Aynaz, which had soured about a month before the tragic events. Previously on good terms for eight months, Praveen had assisted Aynaz in securing accommodation and even provided her with his two-wheeler. However, their association took a dark turn when Aynaz stopped communicating with him, leading Praveen to develop intense animosity.

The SP revealed that Praveen, driven by possessiveness, tracked Aynaz's location through a mobile app on November 12. Upon entering her residence, he engaged in a killing spree, fatally stabbing Aynaz and her family members—her mother Haseena (46), elder sister Afnan (23), and younger brother Aseem (12)—who intervened during the gruesome attack.

Contrary to earlier speculations, SP Dr. Arun K dismissed any involvement of smuggling activities in the crime. He clarified that investigations revealed Praveen had a stable income, negating the need for illegal pursuits.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that Praveen had no prior visits to Aynaz's residence in Tripthi Nagara and discovered the location through a tracking app. With no criminal record in Karnataka, Praveen had previously served with the Pune City Police in 2007, securing his current position during his training period with an appealing salary.

Given the severity of the case, security measures for Praveen have been heightened in the district prison, Hiriyadka, Udupi. The prison department has been instructed to take extra precautions and provide him with a separate cell. Despite the court granting 14 days of police custody, all necessary procedures, including evidence collection and documentation, were swiftly completed. Consequently, Praveen was remanded to judicial custody until December 5 following his court appearance on Wednesday.